Bilawal visits rain-hit Sammo Goth

=Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,visited rain-affected Sammo Goth in Malir area on Friday. PPP leaders NisarKhuhro, Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, Nasir Shah, SaeedGhani, MurtazaWahab and others were also present. Thousands of people gathered to catch a glimpse of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and showered flower petals on his car. They chanted Jeay Bhutto and other party slogans on the arrival of PPP chairman. Bilawal also delivered short speeches at many points during his visit to the area. Later, hewas briefed by Deputy CommissionerMalirGhanwar Khan Leghari about the affects inflicted by rains in the area at the residence of PPP leader Raja Razzaq. The PPP chairman issued diretives for early resolution of area residents’ problems.