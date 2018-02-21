Bilawal visits Bijararni’s house, expresses condolence

KARACHI : The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto visited deceased party leader Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani on Tuesday and expressed deep condolence over the uncertain death of Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razzaq with their family.

The senior politician was found shot dead along with wife in his house. He first killed his wife, former MPA and long-time media professional Fariha Razzaq, and then used the same weapon to commit suicide, said a press release issued by the deputy inspector general police, South Zone Karachi, on February 02.

Talking to deceases family, Bilawal Bhutto said that Bijarani was the precious asset of the party and he and entire party felt sorrow on his death.

Orignally published by INP