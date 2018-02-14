Bilawal: US, NATO should admit failures in Afghanistan

Washington

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they wanted good relations with all countries especially with the neighbours and no one should expect Pakistan to severe ties with China and Iran.

He was giving an interview to Russian media in Washington. Bilawal said that the war in Afghanistan is being stretched too far and the United States has forgotten for what reasons and purpose it had come to the Afghan land.

“More than 75 percent area in Afghanistan is witnessing terror attacks while the militants control over 45 percent of the Afghan land,” he said adding that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan but the peace process should be led by the Afghan people.

He said that the US and NATO had failed in Afghanistan and both should admit their failures and devise the future strategy to deal with the situation. Responding to query regarding Arab spring movements Bilawal said that these movements have restored democracy and appeased the western world. He, however, said that it is the right of the people of a country to decide their fate including those in Syria.—INP