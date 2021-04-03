Bilawal urges Opp to unite against govt

Observer Report Khairpur/Islamabad

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lamented on Saturday that the PPP was the only political party opposing the incumbent government and called upon the members of the opposition to cast differences aside and unite against the government.

Bilawal, while addressing a press conference in Khairpur, said it had been the “good luck” of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan that the opposition didn’t move a motion of no-confidence against him after the government’s defeat in the election for the Islamabad Senate seat.

“Sadly, from the Senate elections up until now, only the PPP has been opposing the government and the PTI’s puppet system whether that is in Punjab or the federation.

“The rest of our friends in the opposition, they’re doing opposition with the opposition (PPP),” said Bilawal,

adding that only Prime Minister Imran Khan was benefitting from this lack of unity among the opposition and it was the opposition’s failure that it couldn’t expose “Imran Khan’s effort to snatch the independence of the State Bank [and] couldn’t expose Imran Khan’s hypocrisy as far as Kashmir is concerned”.

He said that within the PPP too there were questions and doubts raised by some members about the different parties in the PDM but no attention was given to such voices because “that increases conflicts.”

The PPP chairman said engaging in accusations was not “in the favour for any party of the opposition” which is why he resisted from responding to any of them. “Otherwise you know we can give befitting answers for everything.”