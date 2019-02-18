Bilawal urges India to respect Kashmiris’ right

Munich

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said terrorist incidents such as the recent deadly Pulwama attack would not have happened if Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied valley had been given their rights. Bilawal was speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the Munich Security Conference 2019, which he attended in the capacity of a young global leader.

He strongly condemned last week’s suicide attack in Pulwama, in which at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed .

