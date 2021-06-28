Bilawal ‘unaware’ of PPP’s position in AJK: Fawad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took a dig at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that “it seems he is unaware of his party’s position” in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks followed a statement by Bilawal who said that it will be his party that will form the next government in AJK.

“In GB (Gilgit-Baltistan), Bilawal and Maryam screamed at the top of their lungs during election campaigns and later it was discovered that not even a third of their candidates were in the running for elections,” said the minister.

He went on to state that in Kashmir, PPP has eight candidates contesting elections. “From Bilawal’s conversation, it seems he is unaware of his party’s position,” he said.

Bilawal is in Kotli to muster support and galvanise PPP voters ahead of the 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25, the region’s election commission had announced earlier this month.