Bilawal to visit Turkey, meet President Erdogan today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for a two-day visit to Turkey from Dubai today.

According to sources, the foreign minister will leave for Istanbul via Dubai in a special plane where he would meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart.

He would discuss matters related to bilateral relations, and the promotion of trade between the two countries during the meetings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting Turkey next week, embarking on his first visit to Ankara after assuming office last month.—INP