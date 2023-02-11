Bilawal to visit Germany on Feb 17

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a three-day official visit to Germany from February 17-19 to attend Munich Security Conference starting from February 17.

The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19. Bilawal will give a speech at the conference and meet with foreign leaders.

After attending the Munich Security Conference, he would then leave for Lithuania and Hungary to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts. This would be his second visit to Germany since assuming office last year in April.