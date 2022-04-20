Bilawal to take oath as FM after return from London

There is no deadlock between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the issue of foreign ministry.

It is learnt that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants to take oath after Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party and Mohsin Dawar are conferred ministries.

It is also reported that Bilawal will go to London to congratulate Nawaz Sharif on the formation of the PML-N government and the election of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

He will take oath as Foreign Minister upon his return from London. NNI