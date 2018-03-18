Bilawal to stage power show in Kotli Sattian today

Kotli Satian

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally as the party set to stage power show in Kotli Satian, adjoining area of Islamabad, on Sunday (tomorrow). Accompanied by other PPP leaders, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday visited the rally venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaira said that the PPP public meeting will be historic and people will warmly welcome Bilawal Bhutto. To a question about Senate opposition leader election, he commented that Senate chairman from PPP and the opposition leader will also elected from PPP as Sherry Rehman was its candidate. The PPP leader criticizing chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, urged him to follow the rule saying that in the election, numbers were considered.—INP