Bilawal to embark on Saudi Arabia’s visit today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The foreign minister is visiting the Kingdom to finalise the matters before the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan. He will also meet his Saudi counterpart and other important personalities.

An important meeting in this regard was also held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Important progress on the Gwadar project will also be made possible during the visit of the Saudi crown prince to Pakistan.

Sources have divulged that the Saudi Crown Prince is most likely to visit Pakistan on November 21.

Pakistan, China and Saudi Arabia are keen to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the diplomatic sources have said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan and called for an impartial investigation into the matter.

Earlier, speaking to CNN, Bilawal said whatever people think of Imran Khan domestically an attack on a former prime minister is condemnable and must be investigated impartially. “I would like to reiterate my unequivocal condemnation of this attack.

There must be a free, fair and impartial investigation. Whatever people think of Mr Khan domestically, but this is an attack on a former prime minister, an attack on anyone should be impartially investigated,” he added.