Bilawal to continue Sindh tour from Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will kick off the second phase of his election campaign from Hyderabad today (Tuesday).

The PPP chairman, who is set to tour various districts of Sindh for a second day, is scheduled to address his supporters from party veteran Naveed Qamar’s residence in Latifabad this afternoon.

Bilawal will also visit Hala Naka, Tando Jam, Mithiani, Tando Adam and Sanghar today.

The Bhutto family scion will then stop at Nawabshah where he will stay overnight.

Share on: WhatsApp