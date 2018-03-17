Bilawal to contest polls from NA-200 Larkana

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be contesting the upcoming general elections from NA-200 Larkana constituency, confirmed party’s Sindh president, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here Friday.

The constituency NA-200 comprises Larkana city, Ratodera Taluka and areas within the radius of Panu Aqil.

While announcing this, Khuhro also challenged all opposition parties to field their candidates against Bilawal.

Before the recent delimitation of constituencies, the NA-200 was better known as NA-207, the seat which was formerly used by Bilawal’s mother late Benzair Bhutto to contest the polls.

It was won by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, against Ghinwa Bhutto, in the last general elections.

“Bilawal will win with record votes from Larkana. The 2018 elections will be the first for Bilawal and the last for all his opponents,” stated Khuhro.

In a rebuke towards PML-N, he stated that PPP will come out victorious in Punjab as well as “the Senate elections have shown that Nawaz Sharif is going to fail.”

He further added that they will work tirelessly for Bilawal Bhutto and would like to see him as the head of state