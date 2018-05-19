Bilawal to contest election from NA-200

Larkana

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced to contest upcoming general elections from NA-200, Larkana – the constituency which is considered PPP’s home turf.

Bilawal feels confident of getting elected, as people in the past had been electing Benazir Bhutto (late) from the same constituency. The PPP chairman said his party workers would lead his election campaign. He made this announcement during an Iftar-dinner hosted in his honour at Naudero House.

Flanked alongside PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, Bilawal said that issues of water crisis, healthcare and education were getting worse while there was no one to speak about foreign policy.

He held the federal government responsible for all problems and said that instead of helping reduce problems, Nawaz Sharif was aggravating them. His only concern nowadays was aliens (khalai makhloq), he said.

He said the PML-N government’s announcement regarding Fata’s merger carried no weight with a few days ahead of election, he said.

Bilawal was also of the view that Nawaz Sharif’s statement about Mumbai attacks was reckless but, according to reports, the PPP chairman didn’t relate them to betrayal.

Bilawal later said in a tweet that his party would continue to protest against water shortage in Sindh and blamed the federal government for water crisis.

He tweeted: “PPP will continue to protest against Irsa’s discrimination & federal government’s callous attitude. Water shortage needs to be shared equally. Divisive policies must end. We argue with India for downstream water rights but then deprive our provinces of the same! #PaniAurBijliDoh”.—INP