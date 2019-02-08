Bilawal to be nominated for HR Standing Committee

Top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) approved Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be nominated as chairperson of National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Human Rights.

Farhatullah Babar on Friday told that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be elected as head of NA Standing Committee for Human Rights.

He said that the PPP chairman will be nominated by the committee despite he was currently paying a foreign visit. Babar said that Bilawal will play vital role in the HR standing committee. Sources said that the National Assembly will hold elections for chairmen of standing committees in next week.—INP

