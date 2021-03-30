Bilawal terms Hafeez removal as PDM’s victory

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reacted to news of the government replacing Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by Hammad Azhar and claimed this as a victory for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP leader took to Twitter on Monday to say the ‘PTIMF’ minister was planned to be elected as Senator to continue in office, but the PDM’s victory in the Senate elections made it impossible for him to do so.

“Now government admits inflation is skyrocketing because of its failed policies,” he tweeted.

In what seemed to be a veiled message to the PML-N and other parties of the PDM alliance, Bilawal said that “Parliamentary opposition proven most effective vs this regime”.