Bilawal telephoned Senator Sassui, offers condolence on Palijo demise

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned Senator Sassui Palijo on Sunday and offered heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of her uncle and senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tributes to late Rasool Bux Palijo for his untiring struggle suffering imprisonments and even solitary confinements during the struggle for the restoration of democracy.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also eulogized the contributions of Rasool Bux Palijo for promoting progressive and inclusive politics in Pakistan and his loss has created a vacuum, which could be hardly filled in near future.