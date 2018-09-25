Bilawal surprised over arrest warrants for journalist

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed surprise and dismay on issuance of arrest warrants for English daily journalist on treason charges by the Lahore High Court.

“Treating Mr Almeida like he is a criminal and trying him for treason no less is shocking! This adds on to the perception that media is under siege in Pakistan. Mr Almeida was doing his job — nothing less, nothing more,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal said that the Pakistani media is already facing the worst kind of censorship. “Dictators who have abrogated the Constitution and have actually committed treason are roaming free while journalists who are only doing their jobs are being tried for treason”.

