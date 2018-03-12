Bilawal supports Sanjrani as Senate chairman

PPP, PTI, MQM-P, Balochistan Senators to back; Election to be held today

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday announced his party’s support for Sadiq Sanjrani, a candidate proposed by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bazinjo and backed by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the post of Senate chairman.

Addressing media here, Bilawal said the PPP’s candidate for the post of Senate chairman will be Sanjrani and for deputy chairman’s seat, the party will field its own senator Saleem Mandviwala.

Earlier, the PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had given Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the authority to bring forth a joint candidate for the slots with the help of newly-elected independent senators from Balochistan.

Sanjrani, the joint candidate for all opposition parties will contest against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate for the post of Senate chairman, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bazinjo said that the history was in the making as the PPP, despite having majority seats among opposition parties, opted to back to his candidate.

“People’s Party had also strived for Balochistan’s rights through constitutional amendments earlier and we are grateful to them for that,” he added.

PTI chief Imran Khan had already announced his party’s support for Sanjrani, but the main opposition was unwilling to support ‘inexperienced’ parliamentarians for the top Senate positions as decided in a late-night huddle on Saturday.

Sources privy to the meeting said that most of the senior PPP leaders advised their top leadership to field an ‘experienced’ senator from the party for the office of the Senate chairman instead of supporting any ‘inexperienced’ candidates.

The PTI said on Saturday it was ready to vote for a panel nominated by Chief Minister Bizenjo, which could have a PPP candidate for deputy chairmanship. PTI chief Imran Khan said that Chief Minister Bizenjo had sought the PTI’s support for the whole panel.

The Balochistan independent senators, led by Bizenjo, have held several rounds of talks with the top leaders of the PPP and the PTI in the past two days.

So Sadiq Sanjrani has emerged as a top contender for the post of Senate chairman, with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, PPP, MQM-P and Balochistan senators.

The PTI will also be backing the PPP’s nominee for deputy chairman Senate, who will be a part of Bizenjo’s panel, as per an agreement with the Balochistan CM.

Sanjrani, an independent senator from Balochistan, is considered close to the PPP leadership and is backed by the ruling party in Sindh – in exchange for his support to the PPP’s proposed deputy chairman, Saleem Mandviwalla – and by four out of five MQM-P senators, who have also extended their support to the PPP’s nominee for deputy chairman, according to well-placed sources.

PTI’s inclination towards PPP’s candidate emerged after a meeting between Bizenjo and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Bani Gala residence on Sunday. Bizenjo was accompanied by a delegation of independent senators-elect from the province.

During the meeting, Khan announced his support for any candidate the PPP puts up for the post of deputy chairman as per an agreement with Bizenjo.

“As per our promise to the Balochistan CM, we will support the PPP’s candidate for deputy chairman of the Senate,” Khan assured a delegation of the senators-elect from Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-N held a meeting on Sunday, under the chair of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to decide on their candidates. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Senior PML-N leadership also met with allies, including, National Party leader Hasil Bizenjo, Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as well as independent senators-elects from FATA.

Sources said that in case the PPP doesn’t propose the name of Raza Rabbani, the PML-N will bring forth its own candidate for chairman and let allies have the deputy chairman slot.

While chairing a consultative meeting of PML-N at Punjab House, Nawaz Sharif, said that PML-N has received the required majority for the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

He said that the FATA Senators and MQM-Pakistan have also announced support for the PML-N in Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate election. Nawaz Sharif said that he is thankful to the coalition partners for giving the authority to nominate the candidates for the chairman and deputy chairman senate.

The former premier said that they got the required majority for the top slot of Senate. Nawaz Sharif told the meeting that both factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan assured their support to PML-N.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif met with the five FATA senators and urged them to vote for PML-N.

The sources said that Shamim Afridi, Hydatullah, Momen Khan Afridi, Sajjad Afridi and Mirza Mohammad Afridi were present in the meeting with the former PM.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that if Raza Rabbani would be nominated for the Chairman Senate then PML-N would support him.

The meeting was summoned by PML-N Quaid to discuss over the possible nominee from the PML-N and its allies for Chairman Senate.

On Sunday morning, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai proposed names for Mushahidullah Khan and Pervez Rashid of the Pakistan Muslim League-N for the slot of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

The PkMAP assured the PML-N Leader Nawaz Sharif of his complete support for the PML-N candidate for chairman and deputy chairman senate.

Earlier, National Party chief Hasil Bizenjo told reporters after a meeting of the ruling PML-N and its allies that they have finalised names for the chairman and deputy chairman slots.

However, Bizenjo stopped short of taking any names, saying they would wait for an announcement from the PPP tonight.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of the Senate on March 12, in which newly-elected senators will be sworn in at 10am. The Senate will elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman today.

Nomination papers for Senate chairman and deputy chairman will then be submitted in the Senate Secretariat at noon. The nomination papers will be reviewed at 2pm after which another session will be summoned at 4pm the same day, when the chairman and deputy chairman will be elected.

Following the election, the Senate chairman will take oath, and will then swear in his deputy. After the oath-taking, the session will be adjourned until further notice.

The PML-N and independents backed by the party have 33 members in the Senate following the March 3 election.

If one adds the party’s allies — five senators of the PkMAP, five of NP, four of JUI-F and one from PML-Functional — then the count goes up to 48.

The PML-N and its allies claim that they are ahead in the numbers game, and are certain of support from five senators of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, two of eight from FATA and one each from the Awami National Party and Balochistan National Party (Mengal).