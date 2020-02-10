Bilawal summoned by NAB on Feb 13

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on February 13 in a case related to the company JV Opal 255.

The bureau has directed the PPP chairman to bring records of the Zardari Group from 2008 to 2019. He has also been directed to bring a list of the Board of Directors.

This is not the first time the accountability watchdog had summoned the PPP chairman. The NAB had earlier summoned him last year on May 29 to record his statement in the money laundering case. He had also been summoned on May 17 in relation to the Park Lane case.

The case against Bilawal for which he has been summoned relates to a company titled, JV Opal 225. The company is a joint venture between the Zardari Group Pvt. Ltd — of which Bilawal is a director — and a large real-estate business.

JV Opal was set up in 2011 and had its office on a property in Karachi owned by the Zardari Group. From 2011 to 2013, the company did not generate any revenue, yet it purchased major assets, agriculture lands, commercial and residential properties in Islamabad and Karachi, according to a joint investigation team report