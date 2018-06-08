Bilawal submits nomination papers for NA-246

Imran to contest from Karachi’s NA-243

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has submitted his nomination papers for NA-246 on Thursday in the general elections 2018.

The PPP chairman reached the city court where he submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer.

At the time of submission of papers, Bilawal was accompanied by Nabil Gabol, Nadia Gabol, other leaders and workers of the party.

Speaking to media, Bilawal said that the PPP will take forward Benazir Bhutto’s vision and it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve the Pakistani nation.

He said that now he is stepping into parliamentary politics. “Having a Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence,” Bilawal said.

“Only Bhutto can defend democracy,” said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal, later in the day, visited Lyari, where PPP supporters gathered and chanted slogans in his support.

Pakistan Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal submitted his nomination papers from three constituencies of Karachi.

Ayesha Gulalai submitted nomination papers for NA-25, while Raja Pervez Ashraf submitted for NA-58.

Aftab Sherpao submitted papers for a national and provincial assembly seat, while Liaquat Baloch submitted papers for NA-130

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from Karachi’s NA-243 constituency.

PTI leader Asad Umar said that Khan would contest the elections from four or five different constituencies scattered across the country. In the 2013 elections, Khan had contested from NA-1 (Peshawar – II), NA- 56 (Rawalpindi – VII), NA-71 (Mianwali – I), NA-126 (Lahore – IX).

In the run up to the 2018 polls, Karachi appears to have emerged as a flashpoint for major political players, with PPP heavyweights Bilawal Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto and Asif Zardari contesting from there, as well as prominent human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, who will contest as an independent candidate.

Last month, Khan had announced a wide-ranging 10-point Karachi-specific agenda for the upcoming polls, which touched upon power, hospitals, education, the police force and other areas.