Bilawal strongly condemns rape, murder of four-year girl in Mardan

Atrocious and unpardonable act

Our Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned brutal rape and murder of a 4-years-old baby Asma in Mardan district.

The PPP Chairman said that the rape and murder of three innocent little girls in Mardan was a heinous crime and stressed that culprits should be caught and severely punished as per law, a statement says.

Bilawal said that the innocent girls in Kasur and Mardan are being subjected to inhuman and worst atrocious act by vultures adding that silence of the rulers in two provinces was an unpardonable act.

Bilawal said that his party would not remain quiet on child molestation and rapes of the nation’s daughters anywhere and demanded immediate arrest of the butchers involved in these horrific incidents.