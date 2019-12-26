Bilawal slams removal of 8 lac names from BISP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday expressed anger over the government’s decision to expel 820,165 people from the database of the BISP.

The PPP leader termed the decision as an attack on the process of making poor women empowered. He said the decision shows that the incumbent government didn’t interested in removing poverty from the country. Bilawal demanded PTI govt to take back its decision and warned that he will take up a decision at every available forum.