Bilawal slams ransacking of Marvi Sirmed house

Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the ransacking of prominent journalist Marvi Sirmed’s residence by unknown miscreants who took away her belongings during Eid holidays in Islamabad.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman asked the caretaker government to take immediate notice of the incident holding inquiry into it to ferret out the miscreants and recover her belongings.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the caretaker government that ensuring security of media persons and freedom of media were of paramount importance to ensure free, fair and transparent election, which remains prime responsibility of the caretakers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed shock and grief over the deaths of seven residents, including women and children of Lyari, who drowned in Gaddani coast on Friday.

In a statement, PPP Chairman said the painful incident has deeply grieved him and asked the Party leaders in Lyari to visit families of victims and provide them every possible help.

He said that society and government should play their role to prevent such incidents, especially at the tourist points.