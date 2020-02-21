Bilawal slams PTI for compromising on ‘economic rights’ of people

STAFF REPORTER LAHORE PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday slammed the PTI-led government for compromising on the ‘economicrights of the people of Pakistan’ and accepting all the demands put forward by the International Monetary Fund. The PPP chairman, while speaking to the media here, alleged that the incumbent government does not know how to run the country’s economy. Bilawal said that his party during its tenure had also approached the IMF, saying that the PPP government ‘protected the interest of the people’ at that time. “Whenever they wanted to burden the people of Pakistan, we would fight them,” said Bilawal while talking about the PPP’s decision to approach the IMF. “The government is not fulfilling the promises it made, and the promises they made were incorrect,” said the PPP chairman. He further lamented that the government took over a year to approach the IMF over a bailout package. The PPP chairman said that the government cannot document the economy at one go when it knows that a “huge section of Pakistan’s economy is undocumented”.