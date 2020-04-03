Bilawal slams abusive social media trends

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday slammed the abusive Twitter trends targeting journalists who present dissenting views. “These trends are nothing but another attempt at silencing critics and giving a message to the rest of the media to stay silent or face the consequences,” he said in a statement. “If the federal government and PTI social media teams focused as hard on corona awareness as they do on trolling dissenting voices, it would be a far better use of time and resources in these difficult times,” Bilawal was quoted as saying.