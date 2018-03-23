Bilawal, sisters buy PSL final tickets

Staff Reporter

Like every cricket enthusiasts, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sisters Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) final at National Stadium Karachi on March 25. According to sources, Bilawal, Aseefa and Bakhtawar have bought tickets of Rs 12000 each for VIP enclosures to enjoy the match. The much-awaited PSL third edition final will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday, March 25.

Strict security measures have been adopted for the PSL final. Sources further said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Jam Khan Shoro have also purchased the tickets for PSL final. It may be noted here that Fazal Mahmood, Javed Miandad, Hanif Mohammad enclosure tickets were available at Rs 12000 each.