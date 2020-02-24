Bilawal should stop talking about dislodging govt: Aslam

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Bilawal Zardari should stop talking about dislodging the government and ask his father to return the looted money.

The minister expressed these views while inaugurating development works and talking with public gathering at Sikandaria Colony and Sodhiwal. Peoples Party is holding power since last 13 years in Sindh but the plight of Sindh is in deteriorated condition, he added. Sindh government did not purchase wheat from farmers and owing to this 20 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 1300, he lamented.

So-called Khadim-e-Aala Shehbaz Sharif instead of raising hue and cry should return to Pakistan and account for his corruption. The workers of PML-N are disappointed from their leadership and looking towards their leadership settled in London.

More than half of sugar mills belong to Zardari family and Sharif family. We will also check stock of sugar mills and bring sugar in the markets being hoarded over there.

Aslam Iqbal announced development package for Sikandaria Colony and Sodhiwal and also stated to grant ownership rights to Katchi Abadi of Sikandaria Colony. He further said that everyone dreams of his own shelter and PTI government will fulfill their dreams.

Someone has plot ownership but do not have resources to build a house but government will give them soft loan up to Rs5 lac in this regard. The war of PTI is against corrupt mafia and with the power of public mandate we will defeat every corrupt and exploitative mafia, he vowed. For the first time in the history of the country powerful and corrupt mafia is facing accountability.

Those dreaming of midterm elections and in-house change will face disappointment and elections will be held in 2023. PTI government will again come into power by clinching public votes. LESCO has increased difficulties of citizens due to overbilling and we will sternly deal with LESCO corrupt mafia. He will raise the issue of overbilling during next visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.