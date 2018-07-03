Bilawal served show-cause notice for ECP election code breach

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was served a show cause notice on Tuesday for violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct during his Lyari visit.

Deputy Commissioner South issued the show-cause notice stating that the PPP chairman had not informed the district or police administration ahead of his rally in Lyari on July 1st.

According to the ECP’s code of conduct it is necessary for the politicians to inform concerned authorities three days in advance prior to their rallies.

The PPP chairman has been asked to clarify his position by July 5th.

The notice warned that action would be taken as per the law upon failure to submit a reply by the given date.

Meanwhile, police conducting raids to arrest suspects who attacked Bilawal’s convoy in Lyari.

Some disgruntled protesters and residents of Bihar Colony stopped Bilawal’s rally from travelling in Lyari and chanted slogans against him and resorted to vandalism and broke the windows of a car, which was a part of the PPP chief’s caravan.

Bilawal’s motorcade was halted as his car started to heat up and was later forced to change the route of his electoral rally.

An FIR was filed Sunday night against 400-450 unidentified and 13 identified persons.

SSP City Samiullah Soomro on Monday said that the location of the suspects had been traced by using their mobile numbers and that raids were under way to arrest them.

