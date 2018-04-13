Bilawal sees Tabdeeli in Thar

Thar

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that his party believes in progressive, sustainable and inclusive development that empowers local communities.

He took to twitter and posted pictures of himself with Thari female truck drivers and engineers.

Talking about the Biosaline Project (BIOSAP), Bilawal said that it has the potential of making Thar’s devastating droughts a thing of the past. The PPP chairman asserted that if ‘Tabdeeli’ or ‘Taraki’ have happened anywhere it’s in Thar.

Earlier while addressing a ceremony in Tharparkar, Bilawal launched a tirade against the MQM saying that if PPP won the upcoming general elections, his party would completely change Karachi.

He maintained that the politicians and media have not done anything for the people of Thar, adding that the people weren’t told about the revolution in Thar. “The revolution in Thar will lead to a change in entire Sindh,” he added.—INP