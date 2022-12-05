Bilawal sees no urgency for early elections in ‘divided country’

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday claimed that he did not see the “need to hold early elections” in the country as was being demanded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the incumbent government inherited from its predecessor — the PTI — “a divided country and a collapsed economy.” However, he added, the government was looking for “solutions to internal problems and consensus at the international level”.

Bilawal stressed that to address the challenges inherited from the previous government, the whole country needed to get united, as no single political party or individual could address the situation alone.

Rubbishing the conspiracy narrative of Imran Khan once again, the Foreign Minister said that the political leaders were supposed to speak the truth to their people instead of coming up with such conspiracy theories.

Drop scene of ‘foreign conspiracy’

Asked about the early elections, Bilawal said instead of furthering democracy, early elections would instead further Imran Khan’s agenda. He added that it was important for the country to complete its five years term unless there was any urgency which currently was not there.

On the issue of Kashmir, FM Bilawal said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda and, since Narendra Modi’s election, the space for Muslims in India as well as Kashmir was shrinking.

He said the people of Pakistan and Indian want to live in peace. To achieve that, it was essential to respect international laws and conventions to address the issue of terrorism and extremism.

Coming to Afghanistan, the FM said Pakistan was engaging with the war-torn country in the interest of its own as well as the neighbourhood.

However, he said the TTP had been involved in terror attacks in the past which were still going on. He said Pakistan would work with the Afghan government to address the challenge posed by the terrorist outfits.

With additional input from APP.