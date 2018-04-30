Bilawal says will free Karachi from ‘Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat’

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will free Karachi from Mustaqil Qaumi Musibat.

Taking further jibe at the party’s arch-rival Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he said that the mandate of Karachi has always been hijacked by gun. “PPP is not the party of target killers, sector commanders, We didn’t run the city on directions from London.

The PPP chairman said that the MQM-PIB faction leader Farooq Sattar says that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar is reluctant to be accountable for Rs5 billion.

Bilawal also paid tribute the to the martyrs of the party while addressing a party rally at the Liaquatabad’s Tanki Ground.

The PPP chairman said that certain forces did not like the relationship between the people of the city and the party.

“Seeds of hatred were put to stop PPP. You have seen what happened in last 30 last years,” he said. “Only those who love Karachi can resolve the issue of this city.”

Bilawal said that the party remembers its martyrs who were shot at their homes.

“Karachi is my home. No matter where I go Karachi is my introduction. We couldn’t tolerate lawlessness in the city. We brought peace in the city by launching Karachi Operation under Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah,” the PPP Chairman said.

Bilawal said that if the MQM-founder is wrong so is his associates.

“We were against the politics of MQM-founder from day one but those who couldn’t be of their leader how can they be yours. They may have left him but are still pursuing his politics.”

The PPP chairman appealed to the people of Karachi to vote him as even his party’s mandate stolen but he is still working for the city’s development.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the PPP established peace in the city without shedding the blood of innocents and the people of metropolis will never forgive people who committed torched Baldia factory.

“All developmental work of Karachi happened under the PPP-tenure,” he said. “People of Karachi should support PPP, we will serve them.”

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader he said that only the Bhuttoists can serve the people not Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is a cricketer, he should play cricket,” he said.

Sindh CM said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif doesnt even stay for a day in Karachi.

Shah said that the PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto was born in Karachi and the party produly takes ownership of the city.

Party leader Sherry Rehman while addressing the rally said Liaquatabad had come a long way from the sound of firing to political slogans and songs.

Orignally published by INP