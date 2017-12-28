Bilawal says will continue struggle for supremacy of law and democracy

GARHI KHUDA BAKSH : Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they are struggling for the supremacy of the law and democracy, and decried that they have not received justice over the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing on the tenth death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, the PPP chairman decried the state of affairs in the country.

“Your assassins are still playing with the blood of innocent citizens. They are still freely killing our youth” he said that their spirits are uneasy when they observe the martyrdom on Bhutto.

He said that they are following on the footsteps on Benazir and struggling against her killers, as the current ruler are inept and not capable of handling the situation.

“We are fight the oppressors for the sake of the people. We know that you were punished for it. We are still struggling to find the heirs of democracy in the country.”

“My dear leader. You were punished for siding with the labourers, youth, and rights of women. You were punished for your courage and bravery. You were punished for fighting against dictatorship.”

Bilawal decried that they not have the leadership today to fight the oppressors, and the nation is unsecure on both sides of the border, and diplomatically weak around the world, and still battling the scourge of terrorism.

He said that Benazir struggled for three decades for the sake of democracy, and they restored democracy for which she fought for and even gave her life for it. “The world is burning with terrorism and our rulers are silent.”

He decried that the nation had a prime minister who was claiming that he is not the real premier. “Just imagine the mockery that we have a prime minister present who says that he is not the prime minister.”

He alleged that there was a conspiracy to weaken the independence of institutions, where farmers and peasants were forced to burn their crops while the rulers were not worried about their situation.

“My leader, our schools and colleges and places of worship are not secure today. Terrorists can strike at their own freewill and kill innocent people.”

He further decried that there was no justice in the country, while those tasked to tackle corruption were themselves involved in massive corruption. He pleaded to the givers of justice that they should also be given justice for Benazir’s murder.

“It has been ten years and we still have not received justice for you.”

“We will reach our destination which you set out for. We will continue to struggle for the supremacy of parliament and a stronger democracy.”

