Bilawal says PM ‘talk of Madina’ to hide his failures

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina to “draw the people’s attention away” from the government’s “economic failures”.

Bilawal’s remarks came during a press conference alongside Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s article on the rule of law and lessons to learn from the state of Madina, was published in leading newspapers.

Citing Afghanistan as an example, where after the takeover of the Taliban, a strict interpretation of Islam is being enforced, the PPP chairman said that it is likely that the more things decline economically in the war-torn country, “talk of religion will be ramped up to divert the people’s attention”.

“Here too, as our economy witnesses a downturn, the prime minister speaks of Riyasat-e-Madina to draw the people’s attention away,” he said.

“Those who attempt to divert people’s attention can say their prayers, can keep their fasts and can make arrangements for their eternal abode in heaven. We, too, will continue in our struggle,” Bilawal said.

Speaking of the supplementary finance bill recently passed by the National Assembly, the PPP chairman said that the government “forcibly passed the anti-people mini budget”, adding that the Opposition protested inside and outside the House over the move.

“We were promised when the budget was being passed that some items will not be taxed, but that turned out wrong,” he said, citing the example of solar panels which were supposed to not be taxed but now will be.

Bilawal said the “mini-budget” was passed “under the cover of night”, as well the State Bank of Pakistan bill, both “forcibly”, “without a count” and “without taking into consideration the Opposition’s amendments”.

He said such an “attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty had never before taken place in the history of Pakistan” and that the central bank “will no longer be answerable” to Parliament, judiciary or the people, and will “operate under dictation” from foreign institutions.

Bilawal said that the people of Pakistan “now demand that we all storm the streets against the government”.