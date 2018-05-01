Bilawal says killing of Hazaras open challenge to govt, LEAs

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said organized target-killing of people belonging to Hazara community is an open challenge to both the federal and provincial governments as well to the law enforcement agencies by the terrorists.

Calling for protection of right to life, the PPP chairman in a tweet said three more people were gunned down in Quetta last night.

Three more innocent people were gunned down in Quetta last night. Organised target-killings of Hazara community is an open challenge to both Federal, Provincial govts as well as to the law enforcement agencies by the terrorists. Right to life must be protected.

Two people from the ethnic Hazara community were shot dead on Saturday in a sectarian attack in Quetta, police said, as a renewed wave of attacks on minorities and security forces had hit the city.

Two men who were relatives were targeted at their shop in a busy shopping area of Quetta, police said. The attackers then fled on a motorcycle.

“It is a sectarian killing,” senior police officer Abdullah Afridi had said. Both men died on the spot after suffering multiple bullet wounds, he said.