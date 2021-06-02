Bilawal says Imran habitual of making tall claims

Staff Reporter Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that making tall claims is the habit of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

In a statement, the PPP chief said that the poverty ratio in Pakistan

is proving wrong the claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government regarding economic growth.

Pakistani nation has already rejected the ‘photoshopped’ economic development of Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto said that he will not let the ‘PTIMF’ budget approve from the parliament as an anti-public government cannot make a people friendly budget.