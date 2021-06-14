Bilawal says IMF made budget for Imran

Observer Report Karachi

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday alleged that employees of International Monetary Fund prepared the federal budget and handed over to Imran Khan and government, without making any changes in it, presented it before the National Assembly.

The PPP Chairman, in a statement, said that every page of this anti-people budget has instructions for economic murder of the public. PTI has imposed taxes of billions of rupees on everyday use items and a tsunami of inflation is very likely after this budget, he predicted.

Bilawal further said that due to indirect taxes, the price of petrol is likely to go up by Rs20 while sugar price will also witness an increase of Rs7.