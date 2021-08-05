Bilawal salutes martyrs Police Martyrs Day observed throughout country

Staff Reporters Islamabad/Peshawar

Police Martyrs Day was observed in Islamabad and all the provincial capitals on Wednesday to pay homage to the great sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom to protect the citizens and motherland from evil forces.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on Police Martyrs’ Day saluted the martyrs of the police force who sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and property of the people and for peace and stability. Bilawal said that the nation was proud of its police martyrs.

IG Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman along with senior officers offered Fateha and laid a wreath at a memorial. Talking to the media, the Islamabad IG said, “We as a nation are indebted to the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs.”

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) also paid tribute to brave Inspector Mian Imran Abbas (late), SHO Police Station Race Course, who was gunned down in Rawalpindi.

He was travelling in a car along with his family near Districts Courts Rawalpindi when two people on a motorcycle opened fire and one bullet hit him in the neck.

Also, Peshawar CCPO Abbas Ahsan and Peshawar SSP Operations Yasir Afridi and several police and FC officers saluted and laid flowers at the grave of Shaheed Additional IG Safwat Ghayyur on Police Martyrs Day.

KP IG Moazzam Jah Ansari in a special message of Police Martyrs day said that people feel a sense of security as police jawans and officers laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“I salute all martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and their families. We take care of the families of the martyrs,” he added. Punjab Police have also paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the Punjab Police.

Sindh Police IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mehran said that the safety of the people in all situations including natural calamities were the top priority of the Sindh Police and 38 Sindh police officers and soldiers were martyred while on duty in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every officer of Sindh Police and young people are striving for the protection of life and property of the people and for the sake of peace, so that the future of our future generations could be secured,” the Inspector General of Police Sindh said.