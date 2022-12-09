Bilawal resolves to intensify cooperation with ASEAN

Lays stress on women’s empowerment

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday held a meeting with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob and exchanged views on enhancing mutual cooperation.

During his meeting with the Singaporean president, Bilawal discussed matters relating to enhanced engagement and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The minister also expressed Pakistan’s desire to intensify cooperation with ASEAN.

Earlier, Bilawal also met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. The two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance bilateral engagements and cooperation. They expressed support for the ASEAN-led processes in Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, in his address at the Bali conference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated the resolve to continue with efforts for empowering women and called for the reform of international financial institutions.

“Investing in women’s education is an investment in the future of the nation,” he said.

“The constitution of Pakistan guarantees women’s right to education. Thousands of Afghan students are currently studying in Pakistan.

“The government has announced scholarships for Afghan women and the number of scholarships will be expanded in the coming days.

“Being a neighbouring country, Pakistan will continue to play an important role. Democracy was the foundation of an emancipated society and the people of Pakistan always strived for a people-centric democracy.

The Foreign Minister undertook a two-day official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

He held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart. During the meeting, they reviewed the state of bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen dialogue at all levels and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.