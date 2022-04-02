Bilawal rejects Imran’s ‘foreign conspiracy theory’

Urges PM to leave ‘respectfully’

Dismissing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations that opposition was involved in a “foreign-funded conspiracy” to topple his government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday urged the premier to leave his office ‘respectfully’ and not look for any “face-saving”.

The decision to table no-confidence motion] was taken long before Imran Khan’s visit to Russia. We took many decisions during our CEC meeting in January, he said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad. Bilawal said that the opposition had been struggling to oust the PTI-led government for the past three years. “Did we know that the prime minister was going to visit Russia? Did we know that Russia was going to attack Ukraine? Mr prime minister, at least tell people lies which sound like truth,” he remarked.

The PPP chief said that if the prime minister is refusing to see the facts, it doesn’t mean that he is not going to lose. “If a common man had said something like what the prime minister is saying it would have been fine but when it comes from the mouth of a country’s leader, it damages the country,” he said and added that a routine diplomatic process has been made controversial. Bilawal said that Imran Khan used to say that by tabling no-confidence motion, the opposition has given him a gift but now declares it a global conspiracy against his government. “Please, first decide whether it is a gift from us or it is a foreign conspiracy,” he mocked the premier. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, he said, a peaceful no-confidence vote.