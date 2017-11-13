Bilawal refers to Imran as puppet, expresses concern over Karachi

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday referred to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan as a puppet and said he would fail like the ‘puppets in Karachi’.

The PPP scion, while speaking to the media, also commented on Karachi’s political situation and said a strange game was being played in the metropolis. He added that the PPP wants to bring development, justice and a ‘clean’ governance to the city.

Bilawal also said the political game being played in Karachi will fail as the PPP will provide leadership to the city after the general elections.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he expressed hope that the courts would serve justice in Nawaz’s cases and further stated that the Model Town case should be picked up by the courts.

On Sunday, Bilawal said that Karachi’s citizens will not give any importance to ‘puppet politicians.’

“Karachi’s political situation is odd,” he said, adding “a strange game is being played with the people of Karachi.”

“We are struggling to give Karachi a sense of ownership and we know Karachi’s citizens won’t pay heed to puppet politicians,” said Bilawal while speaking to media after attending the death anniversary of former PPP Secretary General Jahangir Badar.

The PPP scion was referring to developments this week between the Pakistan Sarzameen Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, which announced a political alliance and then proceeded to hurl serious allegations against each other, including that the two were brought to the table by the ‘establishment’.

Orignally published by INP