Bilawal queries PM’s support of Buzdar

Kandhkot

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday questioned why Prime Minister Imran Khan ardently supports Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Speaking to reporters after addressing a rally commemorating the death anniversary of Mir Hazar Khan Bijrani, Bilawal said, “In cricket matches, it’s the umpire’s will and in politics, it is the will of the nation that decides the outcome.”

Criticising the Punjab chief minister, Bilawal said, “A first-class team was prepared for Pakistan’s biggest province and what was that? Buzdar?” “There were a lot of hopefuls for the seat of Punjab chief minister but in the last minute Buzdar Sb turned up,” he continued.— INP

