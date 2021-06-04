Bilawal: PTI govt badly failed to boost country’s economy

Staff Reporter Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has badly failed to boost the economy of the country.

In a statement, the PPP leader said that his party had increased the income of common man by 59 percent during its tenure. Pakistan is on top in the list of the countries suffering from inflation in South Asia, he added.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto said that the low income class is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s target in upcoming 2021 budget.

“The PTI government intends to put economic burden on the low income class,” said the PPP chairperson adding that the PPP will defend the public against PTI’s propaganda to crush them economically in the budget.

“The inflation rate has spiked by 20% in the country. If the salaried class is further entangled in taxes, it will be the biggest injustice against them,” he added.

“Imran Khan’s scheme to collect taxes from the poor proves his hostility towards the public,” said Bilawal Bhutto in his statement.

The PPP chairman further said that the PTI govt replaced the finance secretary a few days before the budget in order to present its economic failures as economic prosperity.