Bilawal for promoting message of Bhittai

Our Correspondent

Hala

Sindh: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed for promoting the message of sufis, which is peace.

This he said while addressing a gathering during his visit to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai here on Monday. Referring to terror attack at the mausoleum of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar earlier this year, Bilawal said even the mazars of sufi saints were not save, adding that message of peace should be delivered to militants from the peaceful land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Bilawal said the flames of terrorism has engulfed the entire world, therefore it is the need of the hour to disseminate message of Sufis.