Bilawal: PML-N candidate was controversial

Staff Reporter Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said PML-N’s candidate for Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Azam Nazeer Tarar, was a “controversial” choice.

Bilawal’s press conference in Karachi followed PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s media briefing, where she had publicly criticised PPP for sacrificing everything for a “minor, inconsequential office.”

The PPP chairman, in his response to her remarks, lamented that “a political party was stubbornly issuing remarks and taking a hardline stance”, leading PPP leaders to believe their party was being pushed against the wall.

“How do you expect, given that we have the majority in the Senate, that I ask my party members to make PML-N’s Azam Nazeer Tarar Leader of the Opposition and not Yousaf Raza Gillani?” he asked.