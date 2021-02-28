Bilawal ‘persuades’ Fazl regarding no-trust motion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has succeeded in persuading Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over bringing a no-confidence motion in the Parliament ahead of a long march.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting held between the two leaders on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed that in the case of Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory on the Senate seat from Islamabad, they would bring a no-confidence motion in the Parliament, said a news channel.

“A final consultation in this regard will be made after the success of the PDM’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani,” they said.

Bilawal also invited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to join Pakistan Democratic Movement. Bilawal urged MQM-P to join the opposition’s alliance. He made the offer three days before the Senate elections.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media alongside Bilawal Bhutto, Fazlur Rehman, said the Pakistan Democratic Movement is “fully united” for the upcoming Senate elections 2021, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the Opposition-led anti-government coalition.

Fazlur Rehman said the leadership meetings would be held immediately after the Senate elections and a new strategy would be worked out.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement is the “only voice of the people” who are suffering from rampant inflation and instability in the country, Fazlur Rehman said.

Clarifying that the PDM was just the name of the movement and not an electoral alliance, he said the Opposition parties were trying not to cut each other’s votes in the election from a moral perspective.

“They thought that the PDM parties would damage each other’s votes themselves but the PDM is united in all four provinces as well as the centre and is contesting the Senate elections.

“God willing, successful results will come out of the Senate elections,” he added, noting that there was “an atmosphere of hopelessness in the ranks of the PTI government.”