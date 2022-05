Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday performed Umrah and the doors of the Kaaba were also opened for him.

FM Bilawal Bhutto performed Tawaf at Kaaba and he also kissed the stone of Hajr-e-Aswad. Saeed Ghani and Sharjeel Inam Memon also performed Umrah with the PPP chairman.

Bilawal Bhutto performed ‘Saee’ between Safa and Marwa and offered special prayers for the security of the country and the nation and for the stability of democracy.