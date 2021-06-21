Bilawal pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 68th birthday

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying tribute to his late mother said that on the 68th birthday of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, her struggle for the restoration of democracy remained inspired by the struggle of the ordinary man.

The PPP chairman stated in a statement that “it was natural for every patriot to miss the Daughter of the East” since the country’s government is now plagued by poor performance, institutions are in disarray, and the people are left at the mercy of cruel rulers.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the name of a movement, and it is the people’s movement that carries the potential to create and produce new eras in history”.

He said that as a politician, the late Benazir Bhutto cultivated democratic thought at the grassroots level and created a peaceful environment conducive to the Constitution’s and Parliament’s supremacy.

According to the chairman, she ensured that the disadvantaged sector of society had access to fundamental rights like education, health, and job possibilities.

Benazir, the Muslim world’s first prime minister, established laws and game-changing initiatives for the welfare of women, children, minorities, and workers, according to Bilawal.

“Whether in government or in opposition, she always strived to give hope to the people,” Bilawal said.

The chairman said that mankind would always be embarrassed of the crimes perpetrated by anti-people forces against Benazir Bhutto.

“Mohtarma was subjected to extreme oppression because the oppressors were aware of the fact that she had not only inherited the legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, but also the ideology and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto has become a symbol of hope and enthusiasm for generations to come against dictatorship, terrorism, and extremism,” he said.

Paying homage to his mother, Bilawal said:” Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not forgotten”.

