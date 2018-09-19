Bilawal pays rich tributes to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying rich tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his 22nd martyrdom anniversary, said that twenty-two years have passed, but Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, like the others martyrs of Bhutto Family, failed to get justice from the courts.

He said that under a notorious scheme for toppling an elected democratic government, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto was martyred.

He said that the people are well aware of conspiracies against the PPP and that is why they have always remembered the martyrs of Gadhi Khuda Bux and defeated the forces of evil that have always acted against Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the martyrdom of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto is an unforgettable chapter in history of democracy and civilian supremacy in Pakistan and that the history is itself a judge—NNI

