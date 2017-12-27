Bilawal pays glowing tributes to Shaheed BB

Our Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 10th martyrdom anniversary being observed at her mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bux on Wednesday, December 27. PPP has finalized arrangements for the congregation, where a million men, women and children are expected to gather to pay tributes to the first Muslim woman elected as Prime Minister after an untiring and arduous struggle wading through an ocean of sacrifices by herself and thousands of her supporters.

In his message on the eve of martyrdom day anniversary, Bilawal said those who killed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had actually planned to kill the whole nation, but President Asif Ali Zardari saved the country by raising “Pakistan Khappay” slogan after her assassination in Rawalpindi.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto lost her father, brothers and even mother fighting for the rights of downtrodden masses and against dictatorial vultures hovering over the country, freed from the imperial yoke by our forefathers after a long independence movement, he added. Bilawal said in her valiant battle against the forces of darkness and elements of dictatorships, she eventually embraced martyrdom in line with the legacy of her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but refused to withdraw from the cause.

The PPP Chairman pledged that the cause, for which Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto laid down her life, would continue to be vigorously pursued for transformation of the country into an egalitarian, democratic, peaceful and progressive Pakistan. Bilawal said December 27 is the day to offer salute and tributes to her by every heart, which beats for Pakistan and every mind, which shares her dream for Pakistan and its people.